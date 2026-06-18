Plain White T's perform on Southwest Airlines flight as part of Live at 35 program

Tom Higgenson of Plain White T's performs during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2022 in Indio, California. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Coachella)

Hey there, Delilah, what's it like on a Southwest Airlines flight? Well, the Plain White T's can tell you.

The band recently boarded a Southwest flight and performed their signature hit, "Hey There Delilah," while in the air as part of the airline's Live at 35 program, which invites musicians to serenade the cabin while cruising at 35,000 feet.

The in-air set actually marked the second Plain White T's performance on a Southwest flight — they were also among the first bands to play Live at 35 upon its original launch 15 years ago.

"We've played a lot of venues over time, and I speak for all of us when I say there is nothing like hearing a plane full of people singing along with your music at 35,000 feet," says frontman Tom Higgenson in a statement. "We had the opportunity to perform inflight with Southwest over a decade ago, and while that can feel like it was a million years ago, not much has changed. We loved making history with Southwest and their welcoming team."

You can catch the Plain White T's performing on land during their ongoing U.S. tour with Yellowcard.

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