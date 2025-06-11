Pitbull says trend of fans dressing like him in suits and bald caps is 'priceless'

For the past couple of years, it's been a trend for people who attend Pitbull concerts to dress as the rapper, in suits, sunglasses and bald caps. And Pitbull, who denies it's a marketing scheme by his team, thinks it's great.

Speaking to The New York Times, Pitbull says he first noticed fans dressing up soon after live music resumed following the COVID-19 pandemic. He says it really got going during his European tour last year. "I was like, 'Man, might as well just call them the baldies,'" he said.

Speaking to the BBC, Pitbull described the trend as an honor, adding, "It's the ultimate trophy to be able to go on stage and see all the hard work that you put into the music. I've been in the game for 25 years and to see every demographic, everybody [dressing up] at the shows is priceless."

Many fans told the BBC that they'd bought tickets for the nostalgia factor, because they grew up listening to Pitbull's music at school. "My music gives that outlet, that escapism. It's like therapy," Pitbull says.

One fan told The Times that dressing up is "one big inside joke," while another, age 27, noted, "We have adult money, and this is what this generation is choosing to spend it on."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.