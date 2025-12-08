Performing 'Wicked' songs on tour? 'We'll see,' says Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's upcoming Eternal Sunshine tour begins June 6 in Oakland, California. But will we hear Wicked songs like "Popular" in the set, alongside hits like "We Can't Be Friends"? Maybe.

Asked by Variety if she plans on performing any Wicked songs on her tour, Ariana said, "I think it's too soon to tell, but we'll see. To be continued."

However, in November Ariana revealed on the Shut Up, Evan podcast that she'd "already made" her set list, adding that she thinks it's "really strong."

Variety spoke to Ariana right after she learned Monday morning that she'd been nominated for a Golden Globe for the second year in a row, this time for Wicked: For Good. "It's not expected, especially not twice for the same role," Ari said of portraying Glinda in both Wicked films. "It's an extraordinary honor. I was so grateful to do this work."

"This role was something I had to earn, and work that I’m so proud of. I’m so proud to have done it, and to see it be celebrated in this way again, twice, is just an extraordinary thing."

Both of the newly written songs in Wicked: For Good, "The Girl In the Bubble" and "No Place Like Home," received Golden Globe nominations. Ariana said the first time she heard "The Girl In the Bubble," which she sings in the film, "I felt relieved because I didn't know what to expect when I heard that Glinda had a new song. I just felt that it added so much value to her arc."

