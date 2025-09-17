Pentatonix's Scott Hoying says he's got 'endless bandwidth' to do group's tour and 'Dancing with the Stars'

Scott Hoying of Pentatonix made his Dancing with the Stars debut Tuesday on ABC with his partner Rylee Arnold — Team RYOTT, as they've dubbed themselves. If the singer manages to avoid elimination for several months, he's going to bump up against another major commitment: the annual Pentatonix Christmas tour, which launches Nov. 8. But Scott is convinced he'll be able to do both.

"That is gonna be a tough one," he told ABC Audio ahead of the premiere. "You know, I really do feel like a robot and I have this endless bandwidth, but it's really gonna be put to the test with tour. But I think it's gonna happen."

"Tour is my favorite thing in the world, and every single night is so energizing and exciting," he added. "And then dancing ... I dance every night [onstage] for hours anyways."

If Scott does last on DWTS through November, he won't have to deal with the intersection of the show and the tour for a very long time — but that doesn't make it any easier.

"The main thing I have to do is not get sick, traveling back and forth," he said. "Fortunately, it's only 2 1/2 weeks, but I feel like I can do it. But I'm not in it yet."

First things first: We'll find out next Tuesday if Scott and Rylee will make it past the debut week.

