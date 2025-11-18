Pentatonix is mixing 'super classics' with the 'new new' on Christmas In the City tour

It's not even Thanksgiving yet, but some people have been bumping Christmas music since Halloween. Pentatonix have been out on their Christmas In the City tour since Nov. 8 so, as the Christmas experts, what do they think is the best time to start listening to holiday tunes?

"You can start in the 'ber,' months," the groups Kirsten Maldonado tells ABC Audio. That's September, October, November and December.

"A long time ago, I would have said, don't do it before Halloween, because Halloween was like my favorite holiday," she says. "But now Christmas is so year 'round that ... the 'ber' months feel appropriate."

The Christmas In the City tour features nearly 30 songs, including much of their new Christmas In the City album. "It's the longest show we've done. And it's hard because we're singing the entire time!" says Kirstin.

It was also hard figuring out the perfect mix of old songs and new material.

"I think we balanced it by bringing back some of our super classics -- like, we brought back 'Little Drummer Boy,' we, of course, are keeping 'Mary Did You Know?' 'Hallelujah' ... So we try to pull from, like, 'old old' so people would be happy, and then grab all the 'new new.'"

The group's also grateful that all their members are at full strength. If he hadn't gotten eliminated in October, Scott Hoying would have simultaneously been doing the tour and competing on Dancing with the Stars, which Kirstin says "would've been a lot."

"We were very excited for him and wanted him to be able to continue," Kirsten says, noting that they changed their schedule to accommodate him. "But he would have very stressed, because I don't know how he was even doing it with rehearsals .... he would've had to be drinking a lot of energy drinks and coffee!"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.