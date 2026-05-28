One of Taylor Swift's opening acts confirms she's going to Taylor's wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kiss during Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

People who you'd assume would be invited to Taylor Swift's wedding have been cagey about whether or not they're actually attending. Talk show host Graham Norton has joked that he had to sign an NDA, for example, and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he'd "probably" been invited and would go "if I don't outgrow my tuxedo." But now we've got our first case of a celebrity confirming that she's actually attending the nuptials.

Model, actress and singer Suki Waterhouse, who opened for Taylor during the Eras Tour in London, tells Variety, "I'm gonna go to Taylor's wedding, and maybe I'll get some inspiration. It will be amazing." Suki was talking about her own wedding to her partner, Robert Pattinson. The two share a 2-year-old daughter.

Sadly, Suki didn't reveal where and when the wedding is taking place. But she did say of Taylor, "Knowing her as a friend, she’s actually been through so much. And I think the thing I always see in her is how she pulls herself through every time, and how everything that’s ever happened to her becomes another piece of art that becomes part of the legacy. That’s so inspiring — that’s the artist that you want to be.”

Suki's third album, Loveland, comes out July 10. Her collaborators include Taylor's frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner and legendary Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood. Suki starred in Daisy Jones & the Six, the Prime Video series about a band loosely based on Fleetwood Mac.

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