One Direction's Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik teaming up for road trip series

Former One Direction bandmates Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik are hitting the road together — not for a tour, but for a new road trip show coming to Netflix.

The two British singers will embark on a journey across the U.S. for the new three-part docuseries, which promises "a spontaneous adventure of reconnection, exploration, and a lot of laughter."

According to a press release, the show will offer "a rare look inside the world of two of the most famous — and most private — men on the planet opening up about life, love, loss and fatherhood."

A release date has not yet been confirmed.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.