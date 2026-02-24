'One Battle After Another' star Teyana Taylor talks 1st Oscar nomination

With the Oscars less than three weeks away, actress Teyana Taylor is feeling mixed emotions.

"Oh, my God, my stomach is in my booty. It's that feeling you can't even describe," Taylor said on Good Morning America Tuesday morning.

Taylor is nominated for an Oscar for the first time as an actress in a supporting role for her portrayal of Perfidia in the drama/thriller One Battle After Another, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti.

"No matter the outcome, I am blessed," Taylor continued. "I'm just filled with so much gratitude to be a part of this moment and of this journey and of this chapter and of the conversation. So I'm very, very happy, nervous, but very happy."

For Taylor, one of the highlights of One Battle After Another was getting to act alongside veteran actor DiCaprio, an experience the 35-year-old likened to attending a "super master class."

"He's been a great mentor and I really admire his leadership because he's a legend, he's an icon," Taylor said. "So I'm really honored that I get to share scenes with him."

In her prep to play Perfidia, Taylor said she followed an acting method she used previously for the role of Inez in the 2023 crime film, A Thousand and One.

"I identified her layers and then I color-coordinated those layers. So coming into Perfidia, seeing that she was even more [of a] complex character, I wanted to do the same thing," said Taylor.

"If I feel like, OK, I'm in a moment of feeling vulnerable, maybe that color is pink ... if I'm feeling rage, that moment is highlighted in red. So I literally color-coordinate [Perfidia's] emotions," she explained.

One Battle After Another, which is nominated for 13 Oscars, including best picture, was first released in September 2025. It is still in theaters and also available to stream.

The 98th Oscars will air on Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC and Hulu.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC and Hulu.

