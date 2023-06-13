Olivia Rodrigo announces new song, “vampire,” out June 30

Olivia Rodrigo is back with a supernatural new single. The singer announced the track, titled “vampire,” is coming out June 30. It marks her first new music since the May 2021 release of her debut album, SOUR, which topped the charts for five weeks and spun off the hits “Drivers License,” “Good 4 You” and more. The new song was co-written by Olivia and her SOUR collaborator Daniel Nigro. Olivia also revealed the single’s cover art, featuring a side profile portrait of her in black-and-white with two purple bandaids crisscrossed on her neck. “Vampire” is available to presave now. You can also preorder special limited edition physical versions of “vampire” on CD and 7-inch vinyl, which include Olivia’s first demo of the song.

Earlier this month, a countdown clock was launched on Olivia’s website with the end date of June 30, which many fans rightly suspected was the date of a new music drop.

