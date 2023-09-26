Olivia Rodrigo launches custom-designed headphones for optimal 'GUTS' listening

Sure, you could listen to Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS on your run-of-the-mill earbuds — or you can use a set that Olivia has personally designed to get the most out of her music.

The Sony earbuds, called LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo, features custom equalizers tuned by Olivia and her producer Dan Nigro so fans can have an optimal listening experience to both GUTS and SOUR. The buds come in a violet-colored marble pattern and are made of factory-recovered plastic and reclaimed water bottles.

"I'm so excited that I got to design a limited edition LinkBuds S in the color violet," says Olivia in a statement. "The sound is incredible, and I can't wait for my fans to experience GUTS in this way."

The LinkBuds also feature noise cancellation, auto play and adaptive sound control features to automatically adjust the sound settings based on what you're listening to. They'll set you back 200 bucks.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.