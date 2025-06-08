Olivia Rodrigo welcomes Talking Heads legend David Byrne onstage at Governors Ball

Olivia Rodrigo has been vocal about her love of early 2000s artists like The White Stripes, Avril Lavigne and The Killers, and '90s artists like No Doubt, The Breeders, Alanis Morissette, Sheryl Crow and Fiona Apple. But apparently, she also loves at least one new wave act of the late '70s/early '80s.

During her set at New York's Governors Ball Saturday night, Liv brought out a special guest: David Byrne, frontman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Talking Heads. The two teamed up for Talking Heads' 1983 hit "Burning Down the House," with Olivia in red and Byrne in red-and-white. The two even performed some choreography to the song. You can see fan-shot video of the performance on social media.

Considering the fact that a downpour delayed the start of Olivia's set by an hour, it's fitting that the song includes the line, "Hold tight, we're in for nasty weather."

Olivia isn't the only young female artist to sing "Burning Down the House" recently. Hayley Williams and her band Paramore covered it for Everyone's Getting Involved, a Talking Heads tribute album that came out last year. It also included artists like Miley Cyrus and Lorde singing the band's songs.

Speaking of Lorde, NME reports that on Saturday she surprised fans at a listening party in London that took place in a parking garage. She showed up and got on the hood of a car to perform a handful of songs from her upcoming album, Virgin, and also danced along with fans to her song "Ribs."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.