Olivia Rodrigo will celebrate her new album release by getting 'really drunk'

Olivia Rodrigo released her first album when she was 17 and her second when she was 20. Now, she's 23, meaning she's finally old enough to really celebrate the Friday release of you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

"I'm gonna get really drunk," Olivia told Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night. "So I'm really excited about that. Now I'm of age, I can, like, properly do it."

Olivia also revealed that her album cover photo, which shows her on a swing, took two hours to shoot, adding, "My hands hurt really bad from holding onto the chains ... there's, like, a pillow under my butt. You can't see it, but it was, like, super-painful."

Discussing the fact that Robert Smith of The Cure is a guest on the album, Olivia told Jimmy that she got into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band's music through her dad. When her family joined her at the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona recently, they caught the band's set, which was her dad's 30th time seeing them.

As for her mom, Olivia said she likes a lot of "crazy metal bands." She revealed that when she headlined Lollapalooza last year, her mom skipped her set to see the nu metal band Korn.

Elsewhere during her appearance, Olivia performed her new single "the cure," and Jimmy made one of her dreams come true. She had once told him that she never got a chance to do normal things, like babysit, because she started her career so young. So, he arranged for her to babysit about 15 kids at once, none of whom seemed to be over the age of five. Amazingly, she pulled it off, and Jimmy paid her $14 for her trouble.

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