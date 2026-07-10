Olivia Rodrigo turns up on 'Jeopardy!' to quiz contestants about women in rock

Olivia Rodrigo made an appearance on the hit game show Jeopardy! Thursday, where she quizzed contestants on some of her favorite female artists.

Rodrigo read the clues during the Double Jeopardy! round, in the category Women in Music.

“I’m Olivia Rodrigo and I’ll have clues about some of the amazing singers who have inspired me,” she let contestants know at the start of the round.

The clues covered artists like Beyoncé, Gwen Stefani and Alanis Morissette, along with a clue about the '90s all-female music festival, Lilith Fair.

And while the contestants got most of the answers right, they were stumped on the $2,000 question, failing to identify musician Annie Clark’s stage name, St. Vincent.

Rodrigo’s appearance served as a promotion for her upcoming Daisy Chain Fields music festival, taking place Aug. 29 in Irvine, California. The concert sold out in 30 minutes.

In addition to Rodrigo, the festival will feature performances by Chappell Roan, Doechii, Bikini Kill, The Breeders, Garbage, KATSEYE, Mitski and Santigold. Special guests include Sarah McLachlan and Stevie Nicks.

Net proceeds from the festival will benefit nonprofit organizations that advance and advocate for women and girls.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.