Olivia Rodrigo, Teddy Swims, Doja Cat set for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Olivia Rodrigo, Teddy Swims and Doja Cat are among the artists who will be performers and presenters at this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, taking place Nov. 8 in LA.

Olivia has performed at the ceremony before: She joined Sheryl Crow for the singer's induction in 2023.

Also on the list of guests are Missy Elliott, Brandi Carlile, RAYE, David Letterman, Elton John and Questlove. In addition, rock artists Beck, Iggy Pop, Twenty One Pilots, Taylor Momsen from the Pretty Reckless and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea will be there, as will rappers J.I.D. and Killer Mike and R&B star Maxwell. More special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

Which act is presenting or performing in honor of which inductee hasn't been announced yet. This year's inductees include Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, Bad Company, the late Joe Cocker, The White Stripes, the late Chubby Checker and Outkast.

Being inducted in the Musical Influence category are Salt-N-Pepa and the late Warren Zevon. The Musical Excellence category inductees are top session musicians Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye, and Philly Soul producer Thom Bell. Tickets for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony are available now via AXS.com.

The ceremony will stream live coast to coast on Disney+ Nov. 8 starting at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream following the ceremony. ABC will air a primetime special with performance highlights and standout moments on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET and it'll be available the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.