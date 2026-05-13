Olivia Rodrigo sings with Jimmy Kimmel's daughter at Disney's Upfront presentation

Olivia Rodrigo performs at the Disney Advertising Upfront, May 12, 2026 in New York City. (Disney/Michael Le Brecht II)

Olivia Rodrigo was the surprise guest Tuesday at Disney's annual Upfront presentation in New York City -- and she brought a special guest onstage to sing with her.

As WABC-TV reports, host Jimmy Kimmel and his 11-year-old daughter, Jane, introduced Olivia at the end of the event, during which Disney presented its new slate of programming to advertisers. She performed her new single "drop dead," as well as "good 4 u" and "get him back!"

As captured in fan-shot video, during "get him back!" Olivia ran into the audience and brought Jane onstage, and the two sang the song together, danced and jumped up and down.

Olivia's presence at the event wasn't a surprise given her Disney history: Before she became a global pop superstar, she starred in the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark, followed by her star-making stint in the Disney+ show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

(Disney is the parent company of ABC News.)

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