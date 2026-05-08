Olivia Rodrigo sets arena records with Unraveled tour

Now that Olivia Rodrigo has added 25 additional dates to her sold-out Unraveled World Tour, she's broken some records in the process.

Olivia will now do a 10-show run at Brooklyn's Barclays Center breaking the record of eight nights previously held by Jay-Z. In LA, she'll also do 10 shows, setting a new record that was previously held by herself. She initially set the record when she sold out the first five shows.

In London, Olivia will now be the first ever solo female artist to exceed 10 performances at the O2 arena during a single tour; she'll play that venue for a total of 11 nights.

And in Barcelona, Spain, Olivia has now become one of only four artists to sell out four nights at the city's Palau Sant Jordi, and one of only two non-Spanish acts to do it, following U2.

Speaking of Barcelona, Liv is there right now, recording a Billions Club Live performance for Spotify. She has nine songs in Spotify's Billions Club, including "vampire," "good 4 u," "drivers license" and "deja vu."

The Unraveled Tour will launch Sept. 25 in Hartford, Connecticut.

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