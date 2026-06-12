Olivia Rodrigo seems pretty excited for a girl with a new album; watch 'stupid song' video now

Now we know what Olivia Rodrigo was filming in New York City with all those ballet dancers.

Along with her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, Olivia has dropped the video for one of the album's tracks, "stupid song." The chorus goes, "I want you more than any stupid song could ever say." As she sings the song, she wanders through the streets of Manhattan, followed by New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck, and other dancers from the New York City Ballet and American Ballet Theatre, dancing in pink tutus and pointe shoes.

In the clip Olivia also plays piano in a bodega, frolics in a park with the dancers and stands enraptured under a sprinkler. The song's lyrics also echo the "I'm unraveled" chorus of "the cure." In "stupid song," she sings, "I’m a thread on your shirt/ That is coming undone."

Liv writes in an Instagram message about the album, "I love this album so much. The record is a time capsule of a relationship in all of its highs and lows. It’s my attempt at capturing love from both sides of the coin. The hope and the disappointment. The insanity and the clarity. The entanglement and the unraveling.”

After thanking her musical collaborators, producer Dan Nigro and her label, she went on to thank her fans: "It sounds corny but I truly feel so lucky that I get to share in this journey with you all. The idea of someone listening to these songs and letting them into their world is the most wonderful thing I can think of. Here’s to hoping!”

Olivia's The Unraveled Tour starts Sept. 25 in Hartford, Connecticut.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.