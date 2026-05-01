Olivia Rodrigo reveals 'Sex and the City' inspiration for new album, 'good luck charm' from Jack White

You'd think Olivia Rodrigo's life would be interesting enough to inspire her songs, but apparently, for her new album, she turned to the plotline of a TV show for inspiration.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Olivia said that "multiple songs" on the album are inspired by the relationship between the characters Miranda and Steve on HBO's Sex and the City, a show that ended in 2004, when Olivia was a baby. "It's my favorite show. I love Sex and the City," she told Jimmy. "I think I watched every single episode maybe three times."

In particular, Olivia pointed to a scene where Miranda and Steve -- played by Cynthia Nixon and David Eigenberg -- are getting back together: Miranda is crying and saying, "Steve, any time something funny happens, I just want to tell you."

Olivia said, "I remember watching that and being like, 'Oh, my God, I have to write a song about this!'"

Olivia and Jimmy also talked about her upcoming gig hosting and being the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. She said that her musical hero, Jack White, left a note in her dressing room, hidden in a secret location. He texted her and told her to look for it: Jimmy showed video of Olivia discovering it taped to the top shelf of a cabinet.

When Olivia opened the envelope, she found a yellow rose and a piece of paper on which the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer had written, "Kill it, kid. Love, Jack White." "It's my good luck charm!" Olivia told Jimmy.

Olivia revealed that on SNL, she'll be singing her #1 hit "drop dead," but also a brand-new song we've never heard before.

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