Olivia Rodrigo releasing 'Live From Glastonbury' vinyl for charity

Olivia Rodrigo performs at Glastonbury festival, June 2025 (Samir Hussein/WireImage)
By Andrea Dresdale

Olivia Rodrigo's headlining set at Glastonbury Festival was acclaimed by fans and critics alike, and now you can own it on vinyl — for a good cause.

Liv is releasing Live From Glastonbury (a BBC Recording) this December, pressed on magenta and periwinkle transparent vinyl. The two-LP release includes Olivia's full performance at the festival: "vampire," "drivers license," "good 4 u," "bad idea right?" and the two songs she performed with The Cure's Robert Smith, "Friday I'm In Love" and "Just Like Heaven."

You can preorder the album now from Olivia's online store; it ships Dec. 5. She's donating 100% of her proceeds to Doctors Without Borders.

