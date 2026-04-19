Olivia Rodrigo joins Addison Rae onstage at Coachella for 'drop dead' debut

Olivia Rodrigo and Addison Rae perform at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2026 in Indio, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

The audience during Addison Rae's Coachella set Saturday night was so surprised they could've dropped dead: Olivia Rodrigo popped up to give the live debut of her new single.

Olivia showed up while Addison was performing "Headphones On": Right after she sang the line, "I compare my life to the new 'it girl,'" Olivia appeared on top of the stairs on the stage set, wearing a pink bikini top and jeans. She smiled, waved and blew kisses as the crowd went wild.

She came down the stairs in time to join Addison for the line, "You just have to surrender to the moment," and continued singing through the rest of the song.

“Coachella, how much do we love Miss Addison?” Liv asked after the song ended. “Oh my God, I might just drop dead,” Addison replied, before they launched into a duet version of Olivia's new song "drop dead."

It was Olivia's second appearance at Coachella: In 2024, she joined No Doubt during their reunion performance to sing "Bathwater" with Gwen Stefani. She has yet to play the festival on her own, but since she's likely to tour behind her upcoming album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, it may happen in 2027.

You can watch the entire performance on Coachella's YouTube channel.

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