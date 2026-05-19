Olivia Rodrigo to drop new song 'the cure'

After "drop dead," the first single from her new album, hit #1, Olivia Rodrigo is going to see if she can do it again with a second track from the project.

She's releasing "the cure" on Friday, and you can presave it now. You can also preorder 7-inch vinyl and cassette versions on her webstore. Those physical versions include an exclusive bonus song called "never do."

Liv wrote on Instagram, "it's my favorite song on the album and one of my favorite songs I've ever made. couldn't be more excited for you guys to hear it."

The lyrics of the song were teased as part of two wall murals. One read, "why can't you come stitch me up?" and the other read, "it'll never be the cure."

Both "the cure" and "drop dead" are from Olivia's new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which is out June 12.

It's worth noting that in addition to having a song called "the cure," Olivia has a connection to Rock & Roll Hall of Famers The Cure. Last year, she duetted with The Cure singer Robert Smith at the Glastonbury Festival, and in "drop dead" she name-checks their song "Just Like Heaven."

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