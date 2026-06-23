Olivia Rodrigo cites Lilith Fair as inspiration for new Daisy Chain Fields festival

Olivia Rodrigo is drawing inspiration from one of music's most influential female-led festivals as she launches her own event aimed at supporting women and girls.

Speaking with ABC News' Diane Sawyer in an interview that aired Tuesday on Good Morning America, the Grammy-winning singer said Lilith Fair, the groundbreaking concert tour founded by Sarah McLachlan in the 1990s, helped inspire Daisy Chain Fields, a new music festival taking place Aug. 29 at Great Park in Irvine, California.

"Lilith Fair was a huge inspiration in me starting this festival, Daisy Chain Fields," Rodrigo said. "And actually, the first person that I called when I decided that I wanted to do this festival was Sarah McLachlan."

Rodrigo added that McLachlan "is a total trailblazer and an incredible artist and a friend, and she's actually going to sing at the festival with me too, which is really exciting and a big honor for me."

The single-day festival will bring together an all-women lineup of artists, including Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Bikini Kill, Garbage, Mitski, KATSEYE, The Breeders and more. Special guests will include McLachlan, Stevie Nicks and Karen O.

According to organizers, 100% of the net proceeds from Daisy Chain Fields will benefit nonprofit organizations dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls.

"All of the incredible artists who are on the bill are doing it for free for charity, which is just a real testament to their hearts, as well as their talent," she said.

The singer said she came up with the festival's name while imagining a community-centered gathering.

"When I pictured this festival, I had an image in my head of girls sitting underneath a tree, making [daisy chain] flower crowns or friendship bracelets," Rodrigo said. "And so I came up with the name Daisy Chain Fields, and I also just like the idea of a daisy chain, how we can all be individual links in this chain that is larger than the individual."

Rodrigo said Daisy Chain Fields is ultimately about fostering connection and support among women.

"I think there's this rhetoric that girls are supposed to be competing with each other for the top spot, or there's only this many resources for everyone," Rodrigo said. "And I think it's an experience like Lilith Fair, and hopefully Daisy Chain, that will show us that we're all way stronger when we come together and support one another."

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