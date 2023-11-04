Olivia Rodrigo, Adam Levine and Miguel salute pop icons at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Adam Levine and Miguel crooned, Olivia Rodrigo strummed, Sia duetted and Missy Elliott worked it at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, held November 3 in Brooklyn, New York, and now available for streaming on Disney+.

Adam and Miguel were part of the induction of the late George Michael, who was ushered into the Hall by Andrew Ridgeley, his musical partner in '80s duo Wham!. Adam, wearing a long overcoat, sang George's hit "Faith," while Miguel crooned Wham!'s "Careless Whisper." Country superstar Carrie Underwood was also part of the tribute and brought the house down with her rendition of George's hit "One More Try."

Olivia got to open the show: She joined one of her idols, inductee Sheryl Crow, in performing Sheryl's hit "If It Makes You Happy," then spent the rest of the night cheering from the audience seated next to LL Cool J. Sheryl also performed with Stevie Nicks as part of her induction.

Sia, wearing a wig so massive she had to be led onstage, joined inductee Chaka Khan for performances of some of Chaka's biggest hits, including "I'm Every Woman" and "I Feel For You."

Missy Elliott, the first female rapper to be inducted into the Hall, was inducted by Queen Latifah. Wearing a glittering gold suit, she and more than two dozen dancers closed the show with a massive performance of some of her biggest songs: "Get Ur Freak On," "The Rain" and "Lose Control."

Missy told the audience that, surprisingly, it was the first time that her mom had ever seen her perform, "because I didn’t want her to see me talking about b****** and a one-minute man.”

ABC will air highlights of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's induction ceremony on January 1.

