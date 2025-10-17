Olivia Dean, sombr to make their 'Saturday Night Live' debuts in November

On Saturday Sabrina Carpenter is hosting and performing on Saturday Night Live, and in November her new opening act will be making her own debut on the show.

Olivia Dean, who's opening for Sabrina on the new U.S. leg of her Short n' Sweet tour starting Oct. 23, will be the musical guest on the Nov. 15 episode of the show. It's hosted by Glen Powell, who'll also be doing the show for the first time.

Before that, sombr will make his SNL debut. He'll perform on the Nov. 8 show, which will be hosted by fellow SNL rookie Nikki Glaser. The "back to friends" singer continues his U.S. tour Friday in Allen, Texas.

Meanwhile, Brandi Carlile will perform on the Nov. 1 show, hosted by Miles Teller. This will be Brandi's third individual appearance on the show and fourth overall.

