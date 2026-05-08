Olivia Dean sets UK chart record with latest single

Olivia Dean is ruling the charts in the U.S. with "Man I Need" and "So Easy (To Fall in Love)," but back home in the U.K., it's another song that's led to her setting a new chart record.

Olivia joins fellow British singer/songwriter Sam Fender on a duet version of his song "Rein Me In," and that song has just spent a tenth week at #1 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart. That means Olivia is now the British female artist who has spent the most weeks at #1 with a single song, ever.

Plus, "Rein Me In" is now tied for the longest-running #1 song by a man and a woman, matching the record set by "Umbrella" by Rihanna and Jay-Z back in 2007. Sam recently joined Olivia onstage at London's O2 Arena to perform the song with her live.

Olivia just finished up four sold-out nights at the O2. She'll bring her The Art of Loving tour to the U.S. starting July 10 in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, on the U.K. album chart, The Essential Michael Jackson greatest hits compilation has just returned to #1 for the first time in 17 years, thanks to the hit biopic Michael. Two of the late King of Pop's other albums, Thriller and Bad, are both in the top 10.

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