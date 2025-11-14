Olivia Dean announces headline The Art of Loving Live tour

After landing her first Grammy nomination, Olivia Dean is ready to take over North America.

The British singer/songwriter and best new artist nominee has announced The Art of Loving Live headline tour for 2026. The trek starts July 10 in San Francisco, and will travel across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up in Austin, Texas. The tour includes a stop at New York's Madison Square Garden, where Olivia recently opened up for Sabrina Carpenter.

A presale will go live Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local time; you can sign up now on Olivia's website. A Spotify presale goes live on Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. local time. The public sale begins Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

Prior to her North American tour, Olivia will headline a tour of the U.K. and Europe in April, including doing a six-night residency at London's O2 arena. In the U.K., Olivia's album The Art of Loving is the fastest-selling album by a British female artist so far this year.

Olivia is set to perform on Saturday Night Live on Saturday.

