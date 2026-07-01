Not invited to Taylor Swift's nuptials? Party at the Swifties Wedding Celebration instead

If your electronic invite — and NDA — for Taylor Swift's reported wedding in New York City got lost in the cloud somewhere, you can still celebrate the big event in New York-- New York state, that is.

Taylor's wedding to Travis Kelce is allegedly taking place at Madison Square Garden this weekend. If you're not one of the lucky 1,000 people who was invited, a restaurant in Southampton, New York, is hosting its own party.

Guests who attend 75 Main's Swifties Wedding Celebration on July 3 will enjoy a giant "wedding-style" cake, Taylor hits on the sound system, Taylor-inspired decorations and themed cocktails.

The restaurant's owner, Zach Erdem, says in a statement, "Whether you're a devoted Swiftie or just spending the holiday weekend in the Hamptons, we wanted to create a magical night where people can sing, dance, and enjoy the excitement together."

As for the actual wedding celebration, Page Six reports that based on the boxes of food and produce spotted being carried into Madison Square Garden, Taylor, Travis and their guests will be enjoying lobster, chicken, French fries and thick-cut onion rings. That might be the menu for the rehearsal dinner, though, not the actual reception.

That is, of course, if the event actually is taking place at Madison Square Garden and isn't part of some elaborate ruse to throw off fans and the press.

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