Noah Kahan scores 'Great' third week at #1

Noah Kahan's new album The Great Divide is making great strides on top of the chart.

The new album from the "Stick Season" singer is spending a third week at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It's the first rock album to spend that many weeks on top since 2013, when Noah's friends Mumford & Sons spent five weeks on top with Babel.

But when it comes to solo artists, Noah's feat is even more impressive: The last rock album by a solo artist to top the charts for that long was Sleep Through the Static by Jack Johnson, back in 2008.

Noah's project counts as a rock album because it is eligible for and charted on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart. The songs from the album have also appeared on Billboard's various pop charts, as well as the Hot 100.

On his Instagram Story, Noah complained that he'd just gotten his "a** kicked" on the soccer field by a "bunch of 47-year-old guys." But, he noted, "Third week at #1 on the Billboard 200! So, y'know, all is well. I'll take that. Very, very grateful. Very excited, can't believe I'm still at #1. It's f****** crazy."

"You guys are amazing," he continued. "It's all 'cause of you guys streaming and buying s*** and just being dope. So I love you, still grateful ... thank you so much."

He added that he'll have to "hit the treadmill" this week to get back into "soccer shape."

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