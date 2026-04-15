Noah Kahan, JENNIE, Hilary Duff and Anderson .Paak have made the TIME100 list of the world's most influential people of 2026, and each of them has been honored in an essay written by another celebrity.

Mumford & Sons' Marcus Mumford penned Noah's essay, writing, in part, "He's generous, he's respectful without sycophancy, and he's f****** funny. There's no gloss, and people love it. Noah is not the most glamorous person in the room. He's the most honest. And that's why so many of us have connected with him as an artist."

In an essay about JENNIE, Gracie Abrams wrote, "The power that draws you into 'Jennie the Artist' when you're watching her onscreen or as one of 100,000 people in a stadium -- is identical to the power she carries when you find her in the corner of a party or run into her in a backstage hallway."

Nicole Richie penned Hilary's essay. "She is the girl we danced with in our bedrooms then and the woman we all want to have dinner with now," Nicole wrote. "Grounded, glowing, and fully herself. Somehow mothering four children, leading a massive pop resurgence, and still making time for a fun night with her girlfriends for a glass of wine (or seven)."

Natasha Lyonne paid tribute to Anderson .Paak or, as she calls the Silk Sonic member, "Andy." "Basking in Andy's golden glow is a gift for anyone in his orbit. The song said to leave the door open ... so, you know, pretty sound advice, turns out," she writes. "Andy's the whole constellation."

The 2026 TIME100 will be celebrated at the TIME100 Summit and TIME100 Gala events, taking place April 22 and April 23, respectively, in New York City.

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