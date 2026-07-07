Noah Kahan is 'always exercising' his writing 'muscle' while on tour

Noah Kahan's current tour in support of his latest album, The Great Divide, hits Boston's Fenway Park Tuesday for the first of four sold-out shows. But even in the middle of this massive world tour, Noah said he's already thinking about his next album, because he didn't do that last time he toured.

"Yeah, I'm always writing. I think a mistake I made in the last tour was I didn't think about writing at all and I just wanted to focus on tour," he told ABC Audio.

As a result, when Noah did sit down to try to write the album that became The Great Divide, he became depressed and anxious. He ended up having what he's referred to as an "OCD meltdown," which required him to go back on medication. So, this time around, Noah is trying to make sure that doesn't happen.

"Now I'm making sure I'm always exercising the muscle, and continuing to be creative and try to discover more about myself," he said. "And not just, you know, live in the praise or the negativity or whatever it is. You know, trying to, like, have control over the creative as time goes on and things get crazy."

But that doesn't mean he's not enjoying the tour, which is going to take him to Europe, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand. As he told ABC Audio, one of his favorite things is being onstage and hearing his fans singing his songs back to him.

"That's the best feeling in the world," he said. "I mean, there's a lot of lyrics in there, so people's linguistic skills are definitely high right now. And people knowing the lyrics always means the world to me."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.