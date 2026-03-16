Noah Kahan announces 'Out of Body' documentary Netflix premiere date

Noah Kahan has the announced the Netflix premiere date for his upcoming documentary, Out of Body.

The film will debut on the streamer April 13. It follows Kahan during his tour in support of his breakout album, 2022's Stick Season.

Along with the news, Kahan has shared a video on Instagram detailing what you can expect from the doc, which premieres at the South by Southwest festival on Monday.

"If you've listened to my music for awhile, I do talk about my family and I talk a lot about my self-image, kind of get into body dysmorphia and some of the mental health struggles I've had," Kahan says in the clip. "But it's very much front-and-center during the documentary."

"It'll be the first time I've really talked about it in a way that wasn't through music, so I'm obviously a little nervous about baring my soul in that way," he continues. "It's very vulnerable, and it's hard for me to watch, but also something I think is really important to share.'

Kahan's follow-up to Stick Season, The Great Divide, drops April 24. The title track and the song "Porch Light" are out now.

Kahan will launch a U.S. tour in June.

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