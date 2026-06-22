No 'Ordinary' accomplishment: Alex Warren bests Miley Cyrus' chart record

It's an "Ordinary" world and we just live in it.

Alex Warren's smash hit has just set a new record: It's spent a combined total of 107 weeks at #1 on Billboard's various charts. The previous record of 106 weeks was set by "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus.

This means that "Ordinary" has been #1 for multiple weeks on multiple charts. For example, it's racked 34 weeks and counting at #1 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart, and was on top for 30 weeks on Adult Pop Airplay. On Pop Airplay, it was #1 for 16 weeks. And on the Radio Songs chart, which includes all radio formats, it was #1 for 27 weeks.

"Ordinary" and "Flowers" are the only two songs ever to spend triple-digit weeks at #1. The next-longest reign is 87 weeks, held by The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights." "Despacito" is next with 74 weeks, followed by "Blurred Lines" with 72 weeks.

In other Alex Warren news, he spent Father's Day mourning his late dad, who died of kidney cancer when Alex was nine. He posted a photo of the two of them together and wrote, "Dad, you taught me everything I know today except how to live without you. You may be gone from this world but you're still everywhere in mine."

"In everything I do you’re there. Whenever I cry you’re in my tears, whenever I laugh it’s your voice I hear. At every show I still look for you in the crowd. I love you."

Both of Alex's parents are deceased, a fact he frequently references in his music and while onstage.

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