No, LISA's Met Gala bodysuit didn't have Rosa Parks' face embroidered on it

When LISA hit the blue carpet at the Met Gala, she was wearing a black Louis Vuitton blazer and matching black bodysuit, both decorated with lace embroidered with people's faces. For some reason, the internet became convinced that one of those faces was civil rights icon Rosa Parks, and that her face was visible on the singer's crotch and on her behind. But just like many internet rumors, that one turned out to be false.

LISA's look was a collaboration between Louis Vuitton creative director Pharrell Williams and artist Henry Taylor. In a statement to Vulture, a rep for Taylor denied that one of the figures depicted in the lace was Parks, noting it was one of Taylor's neighbors.

"The faces seen on this look, as well as on previous LV garments featuring Taylor’s artwork, are all drawn from his personal life — family members, friends, and neighbors," the rep said. "None of the individuals depicted in any of the garments are Rosa Parks or other well-known figures from Black cultural history. They are all people from Henry’s own life.”

On Instagram, LISA expressed her gratitude for being part of the event, writing, "I was so honored to attend my first MET with @louisvuitton celebrating the incredible art by Henry Taylor and @pharrell. Thank you to the entire team who made my custom tailored look a reality."

