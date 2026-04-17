No Doubt reveals their favorite No Doubt songs

(L-R) Gwen Stefani, Adrian Young, Tony Kanal, and Tom Dumont of No Doubt attend the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for FIREAID)

No Doubt is getting ready for their residency at the Sphere Las Vegas, and they’re giving fans some insight into how they feel about some of their songs.

The band posted a video on social media in which they pit some of their biggest hits against each other. Standing in a straight line, two songs appear above their heads and the members move to the left or right depending on which song is their favorite.

The first round is “Don’t Speak” vs. “Just a Girl,” with Gwen Stefani and Tony Kanal choosing "Don’t Speak,” and Tom Dumont and Adrian Young picking “Just a Girl.” In the round two battle of “Hella Good” vs. “It’s My Life,” again Gwen and Tony agree, picking the latter tune, with Adrian and Tom picking the former.

When it comes to “Spider Web” only one person, Gwen, picks it as their favorite over “Sunday Morning,” while the entire band chooses "Bathwater” over "Ex Girlfriend.”

They captioned the clip, “We learned a lot about ourselves doing this one. See you in two weeks @spherevegas."

No Doubt's Sphere Las Vegas residency kicks off May 6 and wraps June 13. A complete list of dates can be found at NoDoubt.com.

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