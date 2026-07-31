NMF: Sara Bareilles, Selena Gomez and more

Sara Bareilles has released a new song and video from her upcoming album Good Grief. The video for "Still Crying" reunites Sara with her Girls5eva castmates Renee Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, John Lutz, Janine Brito and Daniel Breaker, while Sara's husband, Joe Tippett, plays an arm wrestler. "The literal dream team assembled to make this music video and there is nothing but love on screen and off," Sara wrote on Instagram. As for the song, Sara says it's for "those of us who find ourselves in the depths maybe more often than we'd like." Good Grief comes out Aug. 28.

Selena Gomez stars in the video for "Te Olivado (La La)," the new Spanish-language song from her husband, Benny Blanco, that also features Becky G. In one scene, Selena is shown riding a bicycle with Benny on the back, wearing a mask that looks like his own face, but grossly and grotesquely exaggerated. On Instagram, Selena wrote, "I love this song so much and had the best time making it with two people I adore. Hope you love it." Veteran actor Danny Trejo is also in the clip.

Backstreet Boys aren't the only pop act featured on the soundtrack of the upcoming movie PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie. Ava Max has contributed a new song called "Work" to the film, and there's a lyric video as well.

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" star Shaboozey is out with his new album The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales, featuring Jamie Foxx, Teyana Taylor, Leon Bridges, Kehlani and more.

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