Nick Jonas reveals Kevin Jonas has turned down 'Dancing with the Stars' 'pretty much every season'

ABC's Dancing with the Stars has often cast beloved Gen X and millennial celebrities, but there's one who you aren't ever going to see compete for that Mirror Ball trophy.

While answering fan mail for InStyle with his brothers, Kevin Jonas read one that urged him to appear on the show, prompting brother Nick Jonas to reveal, "They've asked you pretty much every season, for the last 20 years, is that the deal?"

Kevin replied, "For a long time." He added, "I have said no. It's not just for me."

"Can't afford him," Joe Jonas joked.

"I will say, we watch the show. It's very fun," Kevin said. "I feel like it's really back. Like Dancing with the Stars is fully back."

Nick added that he's "pulling for Mr. Irwin" — that would be Robert Irwin, son of the late Steve Irwin, who's on the show this season, while Kevin also gave props to contestant Dylan Efron.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.