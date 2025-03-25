Niall Horan releasing five-year anniversary edition of 'Heartbreak Weather'

Niall Horan fans should get ready to enjoy some great Weather.

The singer will mark the fifth anniversary of his second album, Heartbreak Weather, with an expanded version due out digitally March 28, and CD and vinyl Aug. 15. Each version will feature eight bonus tracks, including live recordings of "Small Talk" and "Dear Patience," a live in studio recording of "No Judgement," and stripped-down versions of "Nice To Meet Ya" and "Black and White." You can preorder the expanded version now.

The deluxe vinyl edition is pressed on blue-and-white splatter vinyl. It includes a bonus track, "Everywhere - Live on Tour," recorded last year when Niall was on his The Show tour, plus special artwork and a lyric book. You can order that on Niall's official store.

Heartbreak Weather was released March 13, 2020, just as the world shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour Niall had planned to promote the album was, of course, canceled; in November 2020 he did a show at London's Royal Albert Hall to raise money for his crew and other live concert industry workers.

Niall wrote on Instagram Tuesday, "I can't thank you enough for the love and support you've continued to show for this album all these years later."

