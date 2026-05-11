Niall Horan won't be taking US to 'Dinner' until 2027

The good news is that Niall Horan has announced North American tour dates. The bad news? They're not till 2027.

Niall's Dinner Party Live on Tour trek, in support of his upcoming album, Dinner Party, will get underway March 17, 2027, in St. Paul, Minnesota. That's St. Patrick's Day, which is appropriate, considering Niall is Irish.

The tour is set to wrap up May 29 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Presales start Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. VIP packages will also be available at VIPNation.com.

Prior to 2027, U.S. fans will have two chances to see Niall live: He's playing co-headlining stadium shows with country superstar Thomas Rhett in Nashville on July 9 and Hershey, Pennsylvania, on July 18.

Dinner Party is out June 5.

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