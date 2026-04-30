Niall Horan says he feels 'a sense of pride' watching what his fellow One Direction bandmates are doing

2026 is a banner year for One Direction fans: All four living members — Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and ZAYN — have either released or are releasing albums, and they're all touring. Niall, whose album Dinner Party drops in June, says he can't help but feel proud that all of the guys are still out there making music.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Niall talked about going to one of Harry's shows a few years ago and making plans to attend one of Louis' shows. "You feel a sense of pride watching the boys doing what they love to do, and the communities that they're able to create," he noted.

"It’s crazy watching the fans and watching how they’ve grown up, but still have that youthful energy, and what they bring to shows," he added. "Hearing that roar when each of them come out onto the stage, it’s like, 'Yeah, I understand that scream. I get it.' It sounds like a rocket’s about to take off."

His own tour doesn't begin until September, but Niall's ready.

"I’ve already basically made the set list, and we’re six months out from it even starting," he said. "I have it all in my head. I know exactly what the stage looks like. Giving people value for their money is what I’m trying to do the most."

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