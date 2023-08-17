New Selena Gomez track "Single Soon" coming August 25

After several teases — including a cryptic website and phone number — Selena Gomez has officially announced her new era.

A new song, "Single Soon," will arrive August 25. On Instagram, Selena explains, "Y'all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer." She included some photos that look like they may be from a video shoot.

The track, produced by Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat, is now available for presave.

"Single Soon" is the follow-up to "Calm Down," Selena's smash remix with Rema. Her last album, Rare, came out in 2020.

Oh, and about that cryptic website: If you visit Illbesinglesoon.com now, it features information on how to enter a sweepstakes where you can win a special prize package.

"Do you have a friend or loved one going through a breakup, a heartbreak, or a dating dry spell?" the website asks. "Celebrate being single soon (or single now) with everything you need for the perfect night out!"

Five prize packages are up for grabs. Each one includes a Rare Beauty cosmetics gift pack, a $200 Lyft gift card, a $100 GoPuff gift card, Selena merch and a $50 VISA gift card.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.