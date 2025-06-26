New Orleans' giant inflatable Taylor Swift friendship bracelet purchased by ... Taylor Swift

During Taylor Swift's Eras Tour last year, Taylor was welcomed to New Orleans' Caesars Superdome by a 140-foot long inflatable friendship bracelet that was hung outside the stadium. Now, it's become the ultimate souvenir of the tour: Taylor just bought it.

According to the agenda of the Thursday board meeting held by the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District, the sale to Firefly Entertainments, Inc. has been approved, at a cost of $13,000, with Firefly Entertainments, Inc. also footing the bill for the pickup, shipment and delivery of the bracelet. According to Nola.com, Firefly is Taylor's personal services company.

Nola.com reports the idea for the inflatable bracelet came from Abby Jones, an executive at ASM, the company that manages the Superdome. She tapped a Miami-based artist named Kolodny, who specializes in inflatables, to create the piece, which spelled out "Taylor Swift The Eras Tour."

The bracelet proved to be so popular that the Superdome even lent it to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and the Rogers Centre in Toronto for the Eras Tour shows there.

