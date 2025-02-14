New Music Friday: Myles Smith + Lainey Wilson, Addison Rae and more

Myles Smith is saying "'Nice to Meet You,' Lainey Wilson." The "Stargazing" singer has released a new version of his recent single "Nice to Meet You" as a duet with the country music superstar. He says in a statement, "I have been a fan of [Lainey] for a long time! She has such a distinctive voice and an unreal ability to tell a story through it! Having her jump on this and put her own melodic spins on the song just took it to a whole new level and gave it a new life!"

Addison Rae is chasing her "Diet Pepsi" with some "High Fashion." That's the name of her new single, in which she sings, "I don't need your drugs, I'd rather get high fashion." In the music video, Addison rolls around in powdered sugar, writhes in a burning field and wears a pair of ruby slippers as an homage to The Wizard of Oz.

A posthumous single from Avicii is out now. Called "Forever Yours (Tim's 2016 Ibiza Version)," it was released as a response to fans' reactions to the two Netflix shows about him that are streaming now: Avicii: I'm Tim and the concert film Avicii: My Last Show. The track was performed during Avicii's final concert, which took place in Ibiza in 2016. On the official Avicii Instagram account, you can see footage of the deejay, who died in 2018, listening to a demo version of the track and get a look at how it was created.

In case you missed it, Jack Harlow has dropped a new single. It's called "Set You Free" and has a video to go with it, filmed in New York City. It's the follow-up to his song "Tranquility."

