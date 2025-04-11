New Music Friday: Anne-Marie, Jelly Roll, JENNIE and more

Annie-Marie, most recently heard on the hit David Guetta collab "Baby Don't Hurt Me," has released a two-track project called Act II: If You're Looking for a Reason to Key Your Ex's Car. She released Act I: If You're Looking for a New Best Friend in February. This one features "That's What You Get" and "Knock Knock," both about post-breakup emotions. The British singer says, "Here's to all the things we wish we could've said to our [exes] that we didn't get the chance to say."

Jelly Roll is out with a new song called "Dreams Don't Die," which will be featured in Friday night's episode of the CBS series Fire Country. Not coincidentally, that episode features Jelly making his acting debut. He plays Noah, the caretaker of the father of Billy Burke's character Vince Leone. Like Jelly, Noah also has a past that includes time spent in jail.

BLACKPINK star JENNIE has released a new remix of her song "like JENNIE," featuring South Korean electronic artist Peggy Gou. There's also an animated visualizer where JENNIE and Peggy appear as boxers. JENNIE will make her solo Coachella debut on Sunday.

Australian singer-songwriter Dean Lewis has dropped a new single called "I Hate That It's True," along with announcing a deluxe release of his album The Epilogue, due out July 11. It'll feature five extra songs, including the new single and Dean's previous hit "With You." Dean says that "I Hate That It's True" is "a hint at what is to come on my next album ... in the sense of where I'm headed with my songwriting and the more raw acoustic production."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.