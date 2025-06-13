New Music Friday: Jonas Brothers, j-hope and more

As promised, Jonas Brothers are out with a new album, Live From the O2 London. In addition to live versions of hits like "Burning Up," "Lovebug" and "Sucker," the collection includes a yet-to-be-released song called "When You Know," which will be on their upcoming album, Greetings from Your Hometown. There's also a live cover version of The Cranberries' "Dreams," which technically was recorded in Belfast on the same tour. The group's 20th anniversary tour starts Aug. 10.

BTS member j-hope has released a new solo single featuring GloRilla called "Killin' It Girl," along with a video. The singer premiered the song live for the first time Friday at a concert in South Korea, and his BTS bandmates Jin and Jungkook, both recently discharged from the military, showed up for a special guest appearance.

Justin Bieber hasn't toured since 2022, so his touring band, We The Band, are doing their own thing. The group has just released the R&B-flavored single "One & Only," along with a music video. They're also working on their debut album, which will include "special guest appearances." Meanwhile, Justin has been working on new music. If and when he releases an album, it'll be his first since 2021's Justice.

Zara Larsson has released the title track of her upcoming fourth album, Midnight Sun, which is coming out Sept. 26. She says in a statement, "I really am proud of my Swedish pop heritage, so I wanted to write about a Swedish summer where the sun never goes down. I wanted the whole album to feel like it's a summer night and it never ends." Zara will be opening for Tate McRae starting Aug. 4; her dates with the Canadian star wrap Sept. 27.

