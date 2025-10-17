New Music Friday: Teddy Swims, Niall Horan and more

Teddy Swims is out with his contribution to the soundtrack for season 2 of the hit Netflix show Nobody Wants This: It's called "You've Got Another Thing Coming." The soundtrack, which also includes new music from Selena Gomez and Alessia Cara, is out Oct. 23.

Niall Horan has a collaboration with country superstar Thomas Rhett. "Old Tricks" is a song that originally appeared on the deluxe version of Thomas' latest album About a Woman as a duet with Blake Shelton, so TR has literally swapped one Voice coach for another.

Following her stint on ABC's Dancing with the Stars, Lauren Jauregui has returned with a new solo single called "Ego." The Fifth Harmony member plans to release her debut album later this year.

Following the success of her single "Castle," Haven Madison now has a new EP out called Roses. The seven-track project includes "Castle" as well as the previously released single "Shapeshifter."

Spice Girl Mel C has announced a new solo album called Sweat, due out May 1. She's just released the title track and a video to go along with it, in which she shows off just how amazing a woman in her fifties can look. The song samples Diana Ross' "Work that Body," and Mel says, "What works in the club, works in the gym - there's a real crossover."

Carly Rae Jepsen is out with the 10th anniversary edition of her album E•MO•TION, featuring six bonus tracks, including mixes of "Run Away With Me" and four previously unreleased songs: "More," "Guardian Angel," "Back of My Heart" and "Lost in Devotion." It's available in a bunch of different variants, including Blue Swirl vinyl, Zoetrope vinyl and a two-LP version pressed on Magenta Swirl vinyl with an alternate cover.

