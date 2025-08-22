New Music Friday: sombr, Max McNown and more

Sombr? I Barely Know Her. That's the title of the singer's debut album, featuring the hits "undressed" and "back to friends." He wrote on Instagram, "My debut album I Barely Know Her is out. I don't eat, I don't sleep, I don't talk to many people. My life is devoted to this music and serving you forever. Nothing else." He added of his Thursday pop-up show in Manhattan, "It was an honor to be able to shut down the street that I grew up on for a hometown album release show. ... It could all end for me today and I would be more than satisfied with the ending."

"A Lot More Free" singer Max McNown has put out a new duet and video with fellow singer-songwriter Avery Anna. It's a reimagined version of his song "Turned Into Missing You" from his 2024 album, Wandering. He said in a statement, "Her vocal capability brought this song to a different level and I'm so honored that she was willing to jump aboard!" Meanwhile, "A Lot More Free" has officially been certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Ava Max has released her third album, Don't Click Play, amid a complete shakeup of her management and musical collaborators. She told Rolling Stone, "Everyone is so confused about the title, it doesn't mean 'don't click play.' It means 'Don't click play if you don't want to,' because at the end of the day, this album was made to prove to myself that I could do it on my own."

After a "personal hiatus," Dominic Fike is back with a 12-track mixtape called Rocket. He teased the project with videos for the songs "All Hands on Deck" and "Aftermath/Smile."

