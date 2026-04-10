New Music Friday: Marshmello, Melanie C and more

Marshmello is teaming up with country star Thomas Rhett on a new single called "Where We Go." "I ain't even had a drink but I'm backroad tipsy/ Lose my mind every time you kiss me/ I don't care where we go as long as you're here with me," Rhett sings on the track.

Melanie C has dropped a new dance track called "Attitude," ahead of the release of her album Sweat, out May 1. Mel kicks off her North American tour dates May 8 in Montreal, Canada.

The Chainsmokers are reuniting with Swedish singer-songwriter Oaks for the new song "Echo," after having previously collaborated on 2018's "Hope." "There's a nostalgia in it that reminds me of falling in love with dance music for the first time," Alex Pall and Drew Taggart say of the song. "The euphoria of those early discoveries, those formative nights that felt like the beginning of everything."

Anitta and Shakira have joined forces for a new female empowerment track called "Choka Choka," off Anitta's upcoming album, EQUILIBRIVM. The Brazilian singer will perform the song during her musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live April 11.

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