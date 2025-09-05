New Music Friday: The Kid LAROI, Shaboozey and more

The Kid LAROI has released a surprise single called "A COLD PLAY." The song's title may refer to the fact that the chorus has LAROI repeating the words "fix you" -- which is the title of a well-known song by the band Coldplay. This Sunday, LAROI and Bailey Zimmerman will join forces to perform their song "Lost" on the MTV VMAs' extended play stage.

Shaboozey has released "Took a Walk," his new single from the upcoming movie The Long Walk. The movie is based on Stephen King's novel of the same name, which he originally published under the name Richard Bachman. Directed by Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence, it arrives in theaters Sept. 12. Like The Hunger Games, it's about a deadly contest in a dystopian America: 100 young men set out on a walk, and are executed if their speed falls below a certain number of miles per hour. The last man standing is the winner.

"Numb Little Bug" singer Em Beihold is back with a new single called "Hot Goblin." In a statement, Em explains that the song is about "having confidence in yourself, no matter what form or shape you're in." She adds, "I think society puts a lot of pressure on being hot all the time, with your makeup on, hair done, a social-media worthy outfit, etc. I've felt the pressure to fit into that when I exist most of the time in pajamas with my baby hairs rampant — being a hot goblin is about accepting yourself as you are and feeling enough as is."

Lizzo has dropped a surprise mixtape called MY FACE STILL HURTS FROM SMILING, the follow-up to her previously released mixtape MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING, which came out in June.

LANY is back with a new song, "Last Forever," from their upcoming album called Soft, due Oct. 10. According to a press release, the album was "born from a life-altering experience" -- presumably the motorcycle accident that nearly killed band member Paul Klein.

