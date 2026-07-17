New Music Friday: Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix and more

Kelly Clarkson has released her new single, "I'd Be Lyin'," her first new music since 2025's "Where Have You Been." The song includes a lyrical nod to one of her signature hits, as she sings, "I can't remember a time I was happy since you been gone." Kelly resumes her Las Vegas residency Friday night and has teased that she'll be adding the new song to the setlist.

Pentatonix has released a new original song called "Sacrifice." It's the follow-up to "Heaven On Earth," which the group dropped in March. That track marked their first non-holiday single in five years. Unlike many Pentatonix tracks, "Sacrifice" isn't a cappella. Instead, it features full production and instrumentation.

Ella Bright, who plays Hannah Wells on Prime Video's series Off Campus, sang a version of Elton John's classic hit "The Bitch Is Back" on the show. She's now released that version of the tune to digital outlets.

"7 Years" singer Lukas Graham has released the title track and video of his upcoming album Good Times, due out Aug. 14. Like the rest of the album, "Good Times" is influenced by Celtic folk music, which Lukas heard a lot growing up. His late dad, who was Irish, booked folk musicians to perform throughout Scandinavia, and Lukas spent his childhood both in Ireland and in Denmark.

After a viral media campaign, BTS has released the music video for "NORMAL," a song from their #1 album ARIRANG, along with a Korean version of the track. The video, now exclusively available on Spotify, features the group flashing between a wild party and the morning after. At one point, they all line up in front of urinals before turning around together and zipping up in unison. The video will be available everywhere on Sunday.

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