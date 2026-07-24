New Music Friday: JENNIE, Pitbull & Jason Derulo and more

JENNIE's not just getting in the car, she's putting out a new single. The song and video, "Less than a Lover," are out now. According to a press release, it captures "the excitement and lingering emotions of a relationship that exists somewhere between friendship and romance." She first teased the song during her Governors Ball performance in June.

After teaming up for songs like "Fire," "Drive You Crazy" and "My Life," Jason Derulo and Pitbull are back together with a song called "PRIVACY." No word on whether Jason wore a bald cap when he recorded his vocals. The upbeat track features the innuendo both artists are known for: they both sing about starting "a party in my pants."

After releasing "junebug!," the first song from her album Observing Chaos, GAYLE has dropped another track from the project. "loving you is" is "about coming to terms with the fact that I didn't know how I deserved to be treated," she says in a statement. "After taking five million steps back, I realized how frustrated I am for accepting behavior that no one should have to go through and I'll never let that happen to me again!" Observing Chaos will be out Sept. 18.

"A Lot More Free" singer Max McNown has released a new single called "Famous to You." It's the first track from his third album, Leave on a Light, due out Sept. 25. You can preorder the album now.

Morgan Wallen, whose duet with Ella Langley, "I Can't Love You Anymore," is in the top 10 of the Hot 100, has released a new solo track, "Been by Now." It's not clear if it's a standalone track or part of another project.

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